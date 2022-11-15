What’s on guide to Harrogate district with shows and events from November 17
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss for the remainder of November and early December.
Until December 23:
108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.
Until January 8:The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Until January 8, 2023:The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm
Thursday, November 17-Saturday, November 19:
Weeton Players present J. B Priestley’s When We Are Married at Almscliffe Hall, Huby.
Tickets from [email protected]
Friday, November 18, 8.00pm:
The Australian Pink Floyd at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Friday, November 18, 8.00pm:
Moon Dust Theatre presents...a magical, hilarious and visually striking new show The Winged Finger of Knaresborough at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, November 19, 8.00pm:
Ripley Live presents The Counterfeit Stones at Ripley Town Hall.
Sold out. For possible returns, email [email protected]
Sunday, November 20, 1.00pm-6.15pm:
Nidderdale Messiah under musical director Andrew Padmore at Holy Trinity Church Knaresborough.
More information at www.nidderdalemessiah.org.uk
Wednesday, November 23, 7.30pm:
Eliza Carthy and The Restitution at Masham Town Hall.
Tickets from Masham Community Office, 01765 680200 or at www.wegottickets.com/mashamtownhall
Wednesday, November 23-Sunday, January 15:Magical family panto Aladdin at Harrogate Theatre.Matinees and evening performances.
Wednesday, November 23, 9.00pm:
Maurice Grumbleweed Sings The Blues at Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Wednesday, November 23-Saturday, November 26:
Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Harrogate Studio Theatre
Friday, November 25, 7.30pm:
Ripon Wilfrid’s Folk club presents Merlin’s Isle at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Ripon, with aupport from Sandy Still of Fourum.
Tickets from Ticketsource.co.uk, The Little Ripon Bookshop or email [email protected]
Friday, November 25, 8.00pm:
Bellowhead Broadside 10th Anniversary Tour at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Friday, November 25, 7.30pm:
Songwriters Christina Alden and Alex Patterson at Masham Town Hall.
Saturday, November 26, 7.00pm:
Harrogate Male Voice Choir & Nottingham Ladies Choir (The Lyrical SoNGbirds) at West Park United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 26:
Danny Larson: From The Shadows new exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 26, 10.00am-2.30pm:
Christmas Fair at Woodlands Methodist Church, Wetherby Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 26, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Folk Club presents award winning folk/Rock band Merry Hell at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Monday, November 28, 6.00pm-9.30pm:Flights of Fantasy (AKA Ellen Carnazza and James Reilly) present Winging It, open mic and networking event, at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.
Wednesday, November 30:Mimesis presents AbidA - A Feast for the Senses at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, December 2, 8.00pm:Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, December 2, 5.30pm:Christmas Concert Fundraiser at Christ Church, High Harrogate with festive music, food and fun for Dementia Forward, Carers' Resource and Harrogate Easier Living Project.
Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:Nine Below Zero's founding members, Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.Tickets from Hackfall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe
Saturday, December 3, 7.30pm-11.45pm:Ripley Live presents The Harrogate Cheltenham Club’s Soul and 60's R and B Night at Ripley Town Hall with DJs Mike Laycock and Ian Smith.
Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:Live music with Chequered Past at the Bilton Club (formerly Bilton WMC)
Sunday, December 4, 4.00pm:Vocalis chamber choir in concert at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate.
Monday, December 5, 7.30pm:Harrogate Film Society presents Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch (15) at Harrogate Odeon.Non members and payment on door or book online at www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/
Monday, December 5, 1.00pm:Elisa Tomellini (piano) plays Debussy,Chopin and PIazolla at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.Tickets on the door.
Thursday, December 9, 7.30pm:The Bootleg Beatles 2022 at the Royal Hall.