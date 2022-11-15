What’s on guide to Harrogate district with shows and events from November 17

Eliza Carthy, pictured, and The Restitution will play at Masham Town Hall on Wednesday, November 23.

Until December 23:

108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.

Until January 8:The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Until January 8, 2023:The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm

Thursday, November 17-Saturday, November 19:

Weeton Players present J. B Priestley’s When We Are Married at Almscliffe Hall, Huby.

Friday, November 18, 8.00pm:

The Australian Pink Floyd at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, November 18, 8.00pm:

Moon Dust Theatre presents...a magical, hilarious and visually striking new show The Winged Finger of Knaresborough at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 19, 8.00pm:

Ripley Live presents The Counterfeit Stones at Ripley Town Hall.

Sold out. For possible returns, email [email protected]

Sunday, November 20, 1.00pm-6.15pm:

Nidderdale Messiah under musical director Andrew Padmore at Holy Trinity Church Knaresborough.

More information at www.nidderdalemessiah.org.uk

Wednesday, November 23, 7.30pm:

Eliza Carthy and The Restitution at Masham Town Hall.

Tickets from Masham Community Office, 01765 680200 or at www.wegottickets.com/mashamtownhall

Wednesday, November 23-Sunday, January 15:Magical family panto Aladdin at Harrogate Theatre.Matinees and evening performances.

Wednesday, November 23, 9.00pm:

Maurice Grumbleweed Sings The Blues at Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, November 23-Saturday, November 26:

Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Harrogate Studio Theatre

Friday, November 25, 7.30pm:

Ripon Wilfrid’s Folk club presents Merlin’s Isle at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Ripon, with aupport from Sandy Still of Fourum.

Tickets from Ticketsource.co.uk, The Little Ripon Bookshop or email [email protected]

Friday, November 25, 8.00pm:

Bellowhead Broadside 10th Anniversary Tour at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, November 25, 7.30pm:

Songwriters Christina Alden and Alex Patterson at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, November 26, 7.00pm:

Harrogate Male Voice Choir & Nottingham Ladies Choir (The Lyrical SoNGbirds) at West Park United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 26:

Danny Larson: From The Shadows new exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 26, 10.00am-2.30pm:

Christmas Fair at Woodlands Methodist Church, Wetherby Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 26, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents award winning folk/Rock band Merry Hell at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Monday, November 28, 6.00pm-9.30pm:Flights of Fantasy (AKA Ellen Carnazza and James Reilly) present Winging It, open mic and networking event, at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Wednesday, November 30:Mimesis presents AbidA - A Feast for the Senses at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, December 2, 8.00pm:Frazer Theatre Comedy Club at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, December 2, 5.30pm:Christmas Concert Fundraiser at Christ Church, High Harrogate with festive music, food and fun for Dementia Forward, Carers' Resource and Harrogate Easier Living Project.

Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:Nine Below Zero's founding members, Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.Tickets from Hackfall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, December 3, 7.30pm-11.45pm:Ripley Live presents The Harrogate Cheltenham Club’s Soul and 60's R and B Night at Ripley Town Hall with DJs Mike Laycock and Ian Smith.

Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:Live music with Chequered Past at the Bilton Club (formerly Bilton WMC)

Sunday, December 4, 4.00pm:Vocalis chamber choir in concert at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate.

Monday, December 5, 7.30pm:Harrogate Film Society presents Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch (15) at Harrogate Odeon.Non members and payment on door or book online at www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Monday, December 5, 1.00pm:Elisa Tomellini (piano) plays Debussy,Chopin and PIazolla at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.Tickets on the door.