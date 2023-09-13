News you can trust since 1836
What’s On guide to Harrogate district gigs, theatre, films for September and October 2023

Planning to go out in the Harrogate district this weekend to see a show or a concert? Here is our essential guide to shows and events for September and October.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST- 3 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
Thursday, September 14-September 30:

Infinite Nature: The UK Edition exhibition of global artists at RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

September and October:

Call Me Dusty (a play with music about Dusty Springfield) this Saturday at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.Call Me Dusty (a play with music about Dusty Springfield) this Saturday at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
    Ripon International Festival presents an impressive line-up of virtuoso international musicians in a variety of venues.

    Thursday, September 14-September 30:

    Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition Time Within Time plus Andrew Stewart Artist's Award at 108 Fine Art Gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

    Thursday, September 14-October 31:

    Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

    Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:

    The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.

    Friday, September 15, 7.30pm:

    Badapple Theatre Company presents Yorkshire Kernel and The Land Girl double bill of war-themed stories at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

    Saturday, September 16, 7.30pm:

    Call me Dusty (a play with music about Dusty Springfield) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, September 16, 3.00pm-7.00pm:

    Trackside Sessions live music at Roosters Taproom, Harrogate with Biz Denton, Oliver Pinder, Sam Jayne and Makk.

    Saturday, September 16, 3.00pm:

    Lempen Puppet Theatre – The Amazing Thing at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.

    Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

    Singer-songwriter Jez Lowe at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon.

    Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

    Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

    RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.

    Sunday, September 17, 6.00pm:

    Alt country band The The Bondurants at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:

    The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday September 23, 2.00pm-11.00pm

    Metal Thunder Charity Rock Music Festival for Fighting Ependymoma children's brain tumour research. Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday, September 23, 7.30pm:

    The Geeky Disney Movie Quiz at Everyman cinema, Harrogate.

    Saturday, September 23, 10.00pm:

    Live music with Them Heavy Souls at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, September 26-Thursday, September 28, 1.30pm:

    Another Way of Telling (John Berger anniversary) by Michael Pinchbeck at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.

    Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:

    Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, September 28, 8.00pm:

    Really Funny Comedy Club at Rosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate hoosted by Mickey P Kerr, including Paul Tonkinson.

    Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

    Duncan MacFarlane & Anne Brivonese & Singers’ Night at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Trinity Lane, Ripon.

    Tickets ailor[email protected], from Ticketsource or The Little Ripon Bookshop

    Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

    A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.45pm:

    Alfie Boe Tour 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

    Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

    The Royal Northern Sinfonia at Ripon Cathedral.

    Saturday, September 30-Saturday, October 28, 11.00am:

    Theatre Tour and Cream Tea at Harrogate Theatre.

    Monday, October 2-Sunday, October 29:

    Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival. Various events, various venues.

    October 6, 7.30pm:

    Frazer Comedy Club including Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday October 7, 7.30pm:

    York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

    Details via email [email protected].

    Saturday 14 October, 7.30pm:

    Gaelforce Celtic Folk Rock Band at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, Ripon.

    Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

    The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

    Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

    Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

    Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/584487

    Thursday October 19-Sunday, October 22:

    Harrogate International Festivals presents Rworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a stellar list of events with bestselling authors, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Thursday, October 19, Noon-2.30pm:

    Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.

    Saturday October 21-Sunday, October 22:

    Family Fun at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, artist Joe Haddow and #DrawwithRob’s Rob Biddulph, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:

    Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

