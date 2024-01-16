What’s On guide to Harrogate area concerts, comedy, films & shows in January and February 2024
Thursday, January 18, 7pm:
Panto – Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough. Until January 27.
Friday, January 19, 10pm:
Live reggae covers with Blind Pig Gang at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Friday, January 19-Sunday, January 21:
Warner Leisure Hotels presents Brian Conley at Nidd Hall, Nidd.
Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm:
St Cecilia Orchestra – The Magic of Music at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, January 20, 8pm:
Hyena Comedy Club with Tom Wrigglesworth, Nina Gilligan, Andrew Bird and host Kieran Lawless at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, January 21, 3pm:
Live music with The Perfect Shambles at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Wednesday, January 24, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Elia Kazan’s On The Waterfront (1954).
Thursday, January 25, 7pm:
Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen presents Picasso + Pints night.
Design and drink and paint while we party.
Friday, January 26, 7.30pm:
Crooners – The Show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, January 27-Sunday, January 28, 11am:
The Gruffalo’s Child at Harrogate Theatre. Several shows each day.
Saturday, January 27, 7.30pm:
Tommy Emmanuel plus special guest Molly Tuttle at the Royal Hall at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, January 28, 11am:
Clarinet virtuoso Robert Plane playing with Tim Horton at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series
Friday, February 2, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents music from Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 2, 7.30pm:
La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 3, 7.30pm:
Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Harrogate Theatre.
Monday, February 5, 7.30pm:
An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, February 9-Saturday, February 10, 11am:
Fuel, Imaginate and Northern Stage in association with National Theatre of Scotland present Protest at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 10, 7pm:
Progressive folk singer songwriter Katie Spencer at Grewelthorpe Village Hall near Ripon.
Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe
Saturday, February 10, 7.30pm:
Tuesday, February 13-Thursday, February 15:
Contrary Mary and the Magic Garden at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:
Box Tale Soup presents M.R. James’ Casting The Runes at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:
The Classic Rock Show 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 14-Saturday, February 17, 2pm:
The Mother (Zeller) at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday, February 17, 12pm:
The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday February 18, 11am:
The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Daniel Lebhardt at The Old Swan Hotel,Harrogate.
Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:
Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).
Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:
Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, February 23, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.
Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:
The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, February 24, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:
Carmen performed by Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 29, 7.30pm:
Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Sunday March 3, 11am:
Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.