What’s On guide to Harrogate area concerts, comedy, films & shows in January and February 2024

Going out to see a show, event or concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this in January and the early months of 2024.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
Thursday, January 18, 7pm:

Panto – Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough. Until January 27.

Friday, January 19, 10pm:

Harrogate Film Society screens On The Waterfront on January 24.Harrogate Film Society screens On The Waterfront on January 24.
    Live reggae covers with Blind Pig Gang at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Friday, January 19-Sunday, January 21:

    Warner Leisure Hotels presents Brian Conley at Nidd Hall, Nidd.

    Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm:

    St Cecilia Orchestra – The Magic of Music at Ripon Cathedral.

    Saturday, January 20, 8pm:

    Hyena Comedy Club with Tom Wrigglesworth, Nina Gilligan, Andrew Bird and host Kieran Lawless at Harrogate Theatre.

    Sunday, January 21, 3pm:

    Live music with The Perfect Shambles at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, January 24, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Elia Kazan’s On The Waterfront (1954).

    Thursday, January 25, 7pm:

    Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen presents Picasso + Pints night.

    Design and drink and paint while we party.

    Friday, January 26, 7.30pm:

    Crooners – The Show at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, January 27-Sunday, January 28, 11am:

    The Gruffalo’s Child at Harrogate Theatre. Several shows each day.

    Saturday, January 27, 7.30pm:

    Tommy Emmanuel plus special guest Molly Tuttle at the Royal Hall at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Sunday, January 28, 11am:

    Clarinet virtuoso Robert Plane playing with Tim Horton at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series

    Friday, February 2, 7pm:

    Ripley Live presents music from Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

    Friday, February 2, 7.30pm:

    La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, February 3, 7.30pm:

    Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Harrogate Theatre.

    Monday, February 5, 7.30pm:

    An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, February 9-Saturday, February 10, 11am:

    Fuel, Imaginate and Northern Stage in association with National Theatre of Scotland present Protest at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, February 10, 7pm:

    Progressive folk singer songwriter Katie Spencer at Grewelthorpe Village Hall near Ripon.

    Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

    Saturday, February 10, 7.30pm:

    Tuesday, February 13-Thursday, February 15:

    Contrary Mary and the Magic Garden at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

    Box Tale Soup presents M.R. James’ Casting The Runes at Harrogate Theatre.

    Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

    The Classic Rock Show 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 14-Saturday, February 17, 2pm:

    The Mother (Zeller) at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Saturday, February 17, 12pm:

    The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.

    Sunday February 18, 11am:

    The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Daniel Lebhardt at The Old Swan Hotel,Harrogate.

    Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:

    Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).

    Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

    Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, February 23, 7pm:

    Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

    Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:

    Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:

    The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, February 24, 8pm:

    Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:

    Carmen performed by Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:

    Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Thursday, February 29, 7.30pm:

    Live music with Serious Sam Barrett, David Broad and Joe Garner at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Sunday March 3, 11am:

    Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

