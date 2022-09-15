What's on guide: Listings for shows and events not to miss in Harrogate district

Until Sunday, September 25:

Harrogate Beer Week with tastings, takeovers and live music at various bars and venues.

More information at www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk/

Mickey P Kerr will present Really Funny Comedy club at Roosters Sample Room in Harrogate.

Thursday, September 22-October 8:

Yorkshire Rocks & Dinghy Fights exhibition with Jim Moir (Vic Reeves) at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 22, 7.30pm:

Entertainers presents Don’t Stop Believin’ 80s rock anthems music show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 22, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with Rob Cowen, Professor Bobby Duffy and Hannah Rose Wood.

Friday, September 23, 7.00pm:

Cause UK presents the world premiere of The Man Who Captured Sunlight, the story of Samson Fox, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 24, 8.00pm:

Sarah Millican - Bobby Dazzler at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 24 , 10.00am-6.00pm:

Harrogate Quakers and HUFUD present Peace Conference at Friends Meeting House, Queen Parade, Harrogate with guest speakers including Alberto Portugheis (musician/HUFUD founder & president].

Sunday, September 25, 8.00pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents The Often Herd - Bluegrass Band at Helperby Millennium Hall.Sunday, September 25, 2.00pm:

Moon Dust Benefit Gig acoustic all day live music and theatre at The Disappearing Chin bar, Harrogate, including Annie Bashford and Rufus Beckett.

Sunday, September 25, 7.30pm:

The Story of Soul starring Britain’s Got Talent’s Mel Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 27-Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Men of the World at Harrogate Theatre. Plus Saturday matinee.

Thursday, September 29, 7pm

Really Funny Comedy club at Roosters Sample Room, Harrogate with Rob Holland, Brennan Reece and Joe Zalias.

Until Saturday, October 1:

Dr John Lowrie Morrison OBE: The Magical Hebrides and Argyll exhibition at Walker Galleries Contemporary Art, Montpellier Parade, Harrogate.

Wednesday, September 28, 7.45pm:

One-woman show Angel, part of Henry Naylor’s Edinburgh Fringe hit Arabian Nightmares trilogy, at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, September 30-Sunday, October 9:

Wetherby Festival. Various events and venues.

More information at www.wetherbyfestival.co.uk/

Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

West Yorkshire Savoyards presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow.

Sunday, October 2, 2.00pm:

Live music with Joe Garner and Rufus Beckett at Roosters Tap Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Tickets available at hewestyorkshiresavoyards.com

Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents Janusz Piotrowicz Chopin Recital at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Monday, October 3-Saturday, October 16:

Harrogate Comedy Festival with various comedy shows at Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall, including Maisie Adam, Jason Byrne and Jenny Eclair.

Monday, October 3,2.30pm & 7.30pm:

Rearranged date: Harrogate on Film presented by Harrogate Odeon by Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Film Society, and Harrogate Civic Society.

Friday, October 7, 8.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in Knaresborough with Ed Aczel, Simon Donald, Kate Martin and James Meehan.

Saturday, October 8, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church.

More information at [email protected]/events

Saturday, October 15, 7.30pm: