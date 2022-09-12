What’s On: Events and shows in the Harrogate district in the weeks ahead

Rep season is back at Harrogate Theatre, including Mike Leigh's Abigail’s Party which runs until Saturday, September 17.

Saturday, September 17-Saturday, October 1:

Dr John Lowrie Morrison OBE: The Magical Hebrides and Argyll exhibition at Walker Galleries Contemporary Art, Montpellier Parade, Harrogate.

Until Saturday, September 17, 7.30pm:Rep Season at Harrogate Theatre begins with Mike Leigh's Abigail’s Party.

Until September 30:

Behind The Canvas: Joash Woodrow exhibition at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Friday, September 16, 7.30pm:Ripon International Festivals presents The After Hours Quintet at Fewston Church.

Friday, September 16, 7.45pm:

Dunstan Bruce (ex-Chumbawamba) - Am I invisible Yet plus Q&A post show at Harrogate Studio Theatre

Friday, September 16, 8.15pm:

Singer Micky Stockburn at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, September 16, various times:

Harrogate Theatre Tours for Heritage Open Day.

Saturday, September 17, 7.00pm:

Yorkshire-based band Wilful Missing + support supported by Kevin McSherry at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.Tickets on sale at the Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 17, 8.00pm:Cancelled: Ripley Live presents The Gerry Jablonski Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, September 17, 8.00pm:

Highly acclaimed acoustic folk/Americana band Wilful Missing at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets at www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 17, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents The Black Dyke Band at Holy Trinity Church.

Sunday, September 18, Various times:

SeedHeart puppet performance at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Knaresborough by Indigo Moon Theatre Company at 11am, 1 pm, 3pm. Free entry.

Monday, September 19-Sunday, September 25:

Harrogate Beer Week with tastings, takeovers and live music at various bars and venues.

Monday, September 19, 2.30pm/7.30pm:

Postponed: Harrogate Film Society & Harrogate Civic Society present ‘Harrogate on Film’ at the Odeon.

Rearranged for October 3.

Tuesday, September 20-Saturday, September 24, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Gaslight. Plus matinee on Saturday.

Thursday, September 22-October 8:Yorkshire Rocks & Dinghy Fights exhibition with Jim Moir (Vic Reeves) at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 22, 7.30pm:

Entertainers presents Don’t Stop Believin’ 80s rock anthems music show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday 22 September, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with Rob Cowen, Professor Bobby Duffy and Hannah Rose Wood.

Friday, September 23, 7.00pm:

Cause UK presents the world premiere of The Man Who Captured Sunlight, the story of Samson Fox, at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 24, 8.00pm:

Sarah Millican - Bobby Dazzler at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 24 , 10.00am-6.00pm:

Harrogate Quakers and HUFUD present Peace Conference at Friends Meeting House, Queen Parade, Harrogate with guest speakers including Alberto Portugheis (musician/HUFUD founder & president].

Sunday, September 25, 2.00pm:

Moon Dust Benefit Gig acoustic all day live music and theatre at The Disappearing Chin bar, Harrogate, including Annie Bashford and Rufus Beckett.

Sunday, September 25, 7.30pm:

The Story of Soul starring Britain’s Got Talent’s Mel Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 25, 8.00pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents The Often Herd - Bluegrass Band at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Tuesday, September 27-Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Rep presents Men of the World at Harrogate Theatre. Plus Saturday matinee.

Wednesday, September 28, 7.45pm:

One-woman show Angel, part of Henry Naylor’s Edinburgh Fringe hit Arabian Nightmares trilogy, at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

To have an entry in our events guide, email: [email protected]

Friday, September 30-Sunday, October 9

Wetherby Festival. Various events and venues.

More information at www.wetherbyfestival.co.uk/

Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

West Yorkshire Savoyards presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow.

Sunday, October 2, 2.00pm:

Live music with Joe Garner and Rufus Beckett at Roosters Tap Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Tickets available at hewestyorkshiresavoyards.com

Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents Janusz Piotrowicz Chopin Recital at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Monday, October 4-Saturday, October 16:

Harrogate Comedy Festival with various comedy shows at Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall, including Maisie Adam, Jason Byrne and Jenny Eclair.

Friday, October 7, 8.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in Knaresborough with Ed Aczel, Simon Donald, Kate Martin and James Meehan.

Saturday, October 8, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church.

More information at [email protected]/events

Saturday, October 15, 7.30pm: