What Harrogate's 'singing conductor' did next - an exhibition at Art in the Mill

Artist/musician Paul Mirfin at Art in the Mill gallery in Knaresborough.

The quietly spoken but charismatic Paul Mirfin, who first rose to fame as the ‘singing conductor’ on BBC TV’s Songs of Praise, is also an artist - when he’s not working as a conductor on Northern railways.

His latest exhibition of work called Trinity Rocks is currently on show at Art In The Mill Knaresborough.

Consisting of three large oil paintings of local beauty spots and rock formations, his, Mirfin uses thick textures rugged to the touch to recreate the drama of Plumpton Rocks, Brimham Rocks and Malham Cove.

“I started to paint using oil only just over a year ago and had never painted before,” said Paul.

“It started whilst we were in lockdown during Covid.

“I would watch American artist Bob Ross every night on BBC 4 and started to look at other artists, Turner being my favourite, and their different techniques.

“I very quickly fell in love with oil painting and any moment I have I like to paint, when not playing music in the band or working on the Harrogate railway line.”

As for his music, The Paul Mirfin Band will play Frazer Theatre on Friday, May 13 at 7.30pm.

Trinity Rocks runs at Art In The Mill until July 1.

Prints are on sale of each of Paul’s paintings.