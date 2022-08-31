Wet Wet Wet announced as headline act at this years Firecracker Ball in Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Firecracker Ball will return to Rudding Park Hotel on Saturday, October 15 following a two-year pandemic hiatus, with an Atlantis theme where guests will be transported to an undersea world of shipwrecks, treasures, and other underwater wonders.

Mark J Nelson, Chair of the Firecracker Committee, said: “Not only have Wet Wet Wet seen their hits take off all around the world, but they are also music legends and I’m sure will take everyone back to their younger years when they take to the stage.

“There’s no argument that they are one of the biggest acts to ever perform for us, and I’m hoping their presence will help us to top our previous fundraising efforts.”

Wet Wet Wet has been announced as the headline act for this years Firecracker Ball

Since Barnardo’s became its chosen charity in 2002, the ball has raised over £3m for Barnardo’s causes.

Now in its twentieth year supporting the charity, the prestigious event which raises considerable funds for causes across Yorkshire will be hosted by author and former presenter for both the BBC and ITV, Jon Hammond.

Mark added: “With Wet Wet Wet’s appearance, the fantastic Atlantis theme, other great entertainment and a host of money can’t buy prizes, tickets to the 2022 ball are already selling incredibly quickly, so I’d urge people to get in touch now rather than face disappointment closer to the event.”

The Firecracker Ball committee will soon be announcing a host of other surprises for the hundreds of guests at the black-tie event, including high profile celebrities and ‘money can’t buy’ auction prizes.

Kirsty Guy, Senior Relationship Manager for Barnardo’s, said: “The funds raised from the Firecracker Ball are helping to make sure that Barnardo’s in Yorkshire can continue to offer services to help children flourish, help keep families strong, and help communities protect and nurture their young people.”

To book a table and for more information, including the opportunity to discuss sponsorship opportunities and auction prizes, head to https://www.thefirecrackerball.co.uk