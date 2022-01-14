Welcome home for Harrogate's famous comedian Maisie as she announces major Harrogate Theatre date

Homecoming: Comedy star Maisie Adam is bringing her UK tour to Harrogate Theatre. (Photo by Matt Crockett)

The charming, stylish and witty star of Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, The Last Leg and more, Maisie has blazed a trail in stand-up comedy since being completely unknown as recently as 2016 when she did live stand-up for the first time just five years after leaving St Aidan’s School.

Within 12 months, Maisie’s comedy career started to kick when she entered the nationwide So You Think You’re Funny? competition.

Previously won by many of her comedy heroes, including Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen, before she knew it, Maisie, who is also renowned for her striking and clever hair style, found herself winning a place in the Grand Final in 2017 at the legendary Gilded Balloon at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

After becoming only the fourth woman to win the top prize in its 30-year history, the following year then saw Maisie nominated for the Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for her debut show Vague, where she also won the Amused Moose National Comic Award.

Described by reviewers in Edinburgh at the time as having a “natural wit with winning physicality and an appealing, quirky energy,” the down to earth Maisie, 27, said she remained very proud of her Harrogate roots, adding “I love Harrogate. My earlier sets were based on real people and true stories that have come from growing up in Harrogate.”

She hasn't forgotten those early days and has returned on occasion to perform at charity shows in Harrogate, including at St Aidan’s High School where she was head girl before training with the National Youth Theatre.

Like most comics, Covid may have temporarily put the brakes on Maisie’s rise, but now she’s back and ready to take the nation by storm with a major UK tour taking in all points from Glasgow to London and her native Yorkshire.

Having performed live at Harrogate Theatre in 2019 in the studio a typically self-deprecatory show called Maisie Adam: Vague Part of Harrogate Comedy Festival 2018, Maisie will be back in town at the same venue in the main auditorium on Saturday, October 8, 2022 as part of her Maisie Adam - Buzzed tour.

It will be a big moment for someone who first took to the stage at Harrogate Theatre as a teenager.

Maisie said: “I’m so looking forward to performing my show here. I used to be part of the Harrogate Youth Theatre as a kid; I would spend every Tuesday evening from ages 14-17 in that studio.”

Before that fans can look forward to seeing her on national TV again on shows such as Have I Got News For You, A League of Their Own, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Mock The Week.

Maisie also hosts a regular podcast That’s A First, alongside fellow comedian Tom Lucy.