This weekend in Harrogate the UK’s largest Comic Art festival!

Thought Bubble, the UKs largest Comic Art festival, is coming to Harrogate this weekend.

The award-winning festival is a week-long celebration of all thing’s comic art across Yorkshire from the 4th – 10th November culminating with a huge comic con on Saturday the 9th and Sunday 10th taking place at the massive Harrogate Convention Centre for the first time.

Representatives and artists from the likes of Marvel, DC, Black Horse, Image, The Walking Dead, Rick & Morty, Judge Dredd, Hilda, Star Wars, Hellboy and many more, as well as creators from TV/streaming giants like Nickelodeon and Netflix will all be heading to Harrogate tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.

Alongside the huge programme of events including superhero biscuit decorating with Bake Off’s Kim-Joy, The Walking Dead immersive experience, VICE press presents: Shaun of the Dead and much more, Thought Bubble will be hosting guests and representatives from the biggest names and brands in comics, animation, gaming, cartoons and films.

