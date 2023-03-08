Washburn Heritage Centre brings the village to life with colourful Mardi Gras celebration

The evening included a welcome return from blues player Ben Blue Waters whilst the guests enjoyed South American inspired classics on the menu, all homemade by dedicated volunteers.

The menu included a three course selection featuring Corn Chowder, Jambalaya, Mardi Gras King Cake to take home and complimentary drinks on arrival.

The kitchen at the centre has been newly renovated after receiving welcome funding from Two Ridings Foundation last year.

Ann & Peter Johnson, original members of the Washburn Heritage Centre and very active volunteers

Mardi Gras is a Christian holiday and cultural phenomenon which dates back thousands of years to pagan spring and fertility rites.

Traditionally held before lent it is internationally celebrated and is known for its lavish jamboree masquerades and generous feasts.

One guest said: “There was a brilliant and lively atmosphere.

“The music added to the carnival experience whilst the food was delicious, especially the Mississippi mud pie.”

Ben Blue Waters plays the blues for a colourful crowd attending the Mardi Gras Event

Mardi Gras is one of many events that keep members and visitors returning to the Heritage Centre.

Others include a variety of workshops, exhibitions and their very own heritage of human and natural history.

Sally Robinson, the chair of the Washburn Heritage Centre Management Committee said: “What we offer continues to be popular and our visitors keep coming back for more - either for cake or events

"However, it is getting slightly more difficult to deliver our plans due to increased costs and slightly fewer volunteers.

Sarah Stead is a dedicated member of the committee who is also responsible for publicity and made sure those attending were all catered for.

"We are optimistic though and hope our enthusiasm and friendship will entice a few more people to volunteer with us.

“Despite the challenges ahead, we look forward to welcoming you!"