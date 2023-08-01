VW Festival returns to Harewood House - dates and tickets

Spanning 1,000 acres of Yorkshire countryside, the event attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year. Guests can admire more than 250 vehicles.

There will also be a VW graffiti display with the team at Auto Graf showcasing their most creative and graffitied cars.

There will be family-friendly activities such as street acts, a fun fair, face painting and an adventure playground to enjoy.

This year’s them is sci-fi and outer space and visitors are invited to come along dressed as their favourite sci-fi character for a chance to win a prize at the fancy dress competition.

Those looking to really embrace the theme are encouraged to give their car a sci-fi makeover and decorate it with stickers and accessories that are out of this world.

Energy will be high throughout the weekend with live bands, discos and entertainment on display across two marquees as well as a food and drinks court, and plenty of trade stands to explore.

The festival also welcomes all furry friends – all on leads of course.

The VW festival will be holding a raffle in aid of a special charity with this year’s donations going to Cash for Kids.

For £3 visitors can purchase a ticket for the chance to win a vintage VW Beetle, which has been fully restored by the Herbie Hospital team – a classic VW restoration garage in Leeds.

Since 2011, the team has successfully raised £120,000 for charities with this year's raffle expected to generate £20,000 to help support children and young people affected by poverty, abuse, neglect and life-limiting illnesses.

VW Festival organiser Paul Scott said: “We are so excited to have the VW Festival back again this summer in the beautiful grounds of Harewood House.

“This year promises to be bigger and better than ever, with some spectacular cars on show as well as an incredible lineup of live music and fantastic entertainment.

"We are looking forward to welcoming people from across the country and we can’t wait to see all the crowds that gather for a fun weekend of VWs galore.

"Everyone is welcome at the event so please come and join us - we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The event runs from Friday August 11 to Sunday August 13.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.vwfestival.co.uk/tickets

Harewood House, built in the 1760s by Edwin Lascelles, is renowned for its magnificent Robert Adam interiors.

It is also home to superb Thomas Chippendale furniture and a world class collection of paintings by, amongst others, JMW Turner, Joshua Reynolds, Tiziano Veccelli, Titian,and Domenikos Theotokopoulos, known as El Greco.