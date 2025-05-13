Vinyl Sessions is to return with a special night about Paul Simon at Harrogate's Starling Bar

A Harrogate music event which has enjoyed three sellouts in a row for Harrogate Hospital Community Charity is to present a special night on Paul Simon.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, the American singer-songwriter's 16 million-selling Graceland will be the focus of the next Vinyl Sessions – plus some of his greatest hits.

Released to great success in 1986, organisations such as Artists United Against Apartheid criticized Simon and the album at the time for breaking the cultural boycott on South Africa imposed for its policy of apartheid.

But history as a whole has adjudged Graceland and its hit songs such as You Can Call Me Al, Diamonds on the Soles of her Shoes and the title track to be a classic and to have helped popularise African music in the west at a crucial time.

The event will be hosted by Vinyl Sessions’ founder and vintage hi fi expert Colin Paine with a historical talk by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers, a video slide show by Jim Dobbs and a prize raffle.

As usual every penny raised will go to the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity and the event’s project at Special Care Baby Unit at Harrogate Hospital.

The fun starts at 7.30pm with an album playback in full and an interval when ticketholders can enjoy the great range of beers and pizza.

Tickets are available from: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-paul-simon-graceland-bonus-tracks-tickets-1363587359499

Paying on the door is possible but it but may be advisable to email [email protected] to hold a space.