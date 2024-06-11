Vinyl Sessions is back at Starling bar in Harrogate with REM album which sold 18 million copies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A classic album by REM is next up for popular Harrogate charity night Vinyl Sessions as it returns after a four-year break.

Having attracted a packed crowd at Starling Bar, Café & Kitchen in Harrogate for its recent event devoted to The Eagles’ Hotel California, next month’s Vinyl Sessions explores REM’s Automatic For The People, the eighth studio album by the American alternative rock band which has sold 18 million copies since its release in 1992.

Taking place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 3, the free event will be raising funds for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

Organiser, MC and vintage hi-fi expert Colin Paine will be joined by resident music historian Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser for the event at Starling which will offer a great selection of beers and food until 9pm.

A voluntary donation of £5 for charity is suggested on admission.