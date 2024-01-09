Village hall near Ripon launches new season of live gigs with big music acts

An acclaimed progressive folk singer songwriter is to star in the first Live at Grewelthorpe event of 2024.

The songwriting of Katie Spencer, and most notably her guitar playing stems from a time when the instrument was truly finding its voice.

Performing on Saturday, February 10, Katie brings an extensive CV of past gigs to Grewelthorpe Village Hall, including the world-renowned Celtic Connections and Cambridge Folk Festival.

Among her many musical admirers is folk legend Ralph McTell who said Katie has “echoes of my dear friend the late great Bert Jansch”.

Artists like Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and, perhaps, most evidently Michael Chapman, flow into her sound, carrying with them the warmth and idealism of the early 70’s folk and songwriter movement.

Tickets are on sale now at the Village Hall Cafe which is open from 11am-2pm on weekends, 11am-1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.