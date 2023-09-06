Village hall gig near Ripon for singer-songwriter who shone in BBC Radio's The Radio Ballads series

Watch more videos on Shots!

Set to appear on Saturday, September 16, Jez Lowe’s contributions to the on-going BBC Radio series The Radio Ballads has cemented this reputation, with a Sony Radio Award among the many accolades the talented singer-songwriter has received.

The successful project culminated in a live BBC Radio 2 broadcast In November 2018 to commemorate The Great War Centenary with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and narrator Michael Morpurgo.

Grewelthorpe Village Hall is all-seated with tables, so if you wish to sit with friends please arrive early.

Jez Lowe, one of the UK’s busiest singer-songwriters who has played for audiences all over the world, is coming to Grewelthorpe Village Hall near Ripon shortly. (PIcture contributed)

There will be a bar selling a range of beers, lagers, wines and non-alcoholic drinks.

Doors will open at 7pm, with stage time at 8pm.