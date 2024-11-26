Festival line-ups are once again in the spotlight today, after the announcement that Sir Rod Stewart will be performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2025 - 23 years after his last set.

While there has been much speculation about the line-ups for Glasto, Leeds and Reading Festival and the likes of Download Festival and Truck Festival revealing a plethora of acts in their first announcements, what about some other festivals?

What about, for example, the Victorious Festival, set to return to Southsea, on August 22, 23 and 24 2025?

While the festival might not (so far) elicit betting odds from the likes of Oddschecker, there is still a large amount of conversation online regarding who ‘could,’ or rather, who fans ‘want’ to see perform at next year’s event.

So, we’ve taken a look at the chatter that’s occurred online, be it r/Portsmouth or eFestival’s array of forums to find out who you, the festival goer, think could perform at next year’s event - here’s your picks...

… and if you are keen on getting a ticket to next year’s event, Super Early Bird weekend tickets are still available as of writing.

Manic Street Preachers Fresh off their spring 2025 UK tour, the Manics could easily carry their momentum into the summer festival circuit. Known for anthems like A Design for Life and If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, their live shows balance fierce political commentary with euphoric singalongs. Could Victorious be next on their radar?

Ash Northern Ireland's indie-rock heroes Ash are no strangers to the festival scene. With timeless hits like Girl from Mars and Shining Light, their energetic performances are a celebration of '90s and 2000s nostalgia. Would Victorious fans welcome their fiery tunes? Absolutely.

Travis Glasgow's Travis have a knack for crafting heartfelt singalongs like Sing and Why Does It Always Rain on Me?. With their mellow yet uplifting vibe, they're a natural fit for Victorious, especially with their enduring appeal to indie lovers.