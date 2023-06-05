UK live debut in Knaresborough for classic US blues band with stunning singer

Acclaimed in America as “a consummate band at the top of their game”, Misty Blues hail from Berkshire County, Massachusetts and have been on the music scene since 1999.

Led by lead vocalist extraordinaire Gina Coleman, the band’s first-ever British jaunt will see them come to Knaresborough on June 28, the night after their opening show of the short tour at the 100 Club In London.

It’s a unique chance to see a cracking band that revives the spirit – and stories and music – of the likes of legendary 1930s African-American blues singer Bessie Smith, Big Mama Thornton, Ruth Brown and more.

As well as performing their show Queens of the Blues, Misty Blues will also be playing original material, in particular, from their latest and 12th album Outside The Lines.

Along with the incredible, larger than life vocals of Gina Coleman, the core band consists of Jason Webster on guitar, Bill Patriquin on bass, Ben Kohn on keyboards, Jeff Dudziak on guitar, Rob Tatten on drums and Aaron Dean on saxophone.

Misty Blues perform extensively throughout New England and the USA and have also toured Canada.

The band are Independent Blues Music Awards nominees.

Frazer Theatre Music welcomes Gina Coleman and the Misty Blues Band as they Celebrate Queens of the Blues at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough, Wednesday, June 28, 7.30pm.