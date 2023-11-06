Two major events in Harrogate district will fly the flag for classical music including a world premiere

The Harrogate area’s s long-standing reputation as one of Britain’s rare strongholds of classical music outside of the major cities will come into focus this month with two major events.

In the space of a fortnight, Harrogate Symphony Orchestra are to play their first concert at the Royal Hall in more than six months while Nidderdale Community Orchestra will be unveiling the world premiere of a new musical work dedicated to the Dales.

Speaking about the HSO’s forthcoming annual Winter Concert on Saturday, November 25, its musical director and conductor Bryan Western said: “Thanks to the use of Harrogate Convention Centre for June’s Harrogate Proms, we have not played in the Royal Hall since March this year.

"The long-overdue “homecoming” will feature an entertaining and eclectic mix, with two pieces from the early 20th Century sandwiching a Beethoven classic – and a star soloist to boot.”

Classical music showcase - Harrogate Symphony Orchestra are to play their first concert at the Royal Hall in more than six months while there will be a world premiere in Pateley Bridge. (Picture contributed)

The HSO’s Winter Concert, the programme will include Ralph Vaughan-Williams’ Overture to The Wasps, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.4 and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2.

Meanwhile, the Nidderdale Community Orchestra’s Autumn Concert on Sunday, November 19 at the Memorial Hall in Pateley Bridge will not only include music by Vaughn Williams, Britten and Dvorak but the world premiere of The Nidderdale Suite.

An orchestral and visual tribute to Nidderdale, the new work was especially commissioned by the Nidderdale Community Orchestra with the music composed by Andy Wilson and Bryan Western.

The unique nature of this work is that it not only aims to give the listener an orchestral experience of the Dale but each of the four movements has been set to a film by Paul Harris showing different aspects of Nidderdale life.

Andy Wilson said: “The pieces were originally conceived while I was walking in the Nidderdale countryside, whistling into my phone recorder, and then worked into arrangements on my home computer.

"It was a real thrill when Bryan agreed to add his magic by arranging and augmenting the pieces for orchestra and for Paul to integrating the music back into the landscape”.

Ticket information for the HSO: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/