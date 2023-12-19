Twenty anniversary of small Harrogate village venue which attracts music legends from USA and Britain

A beautiful Harrogate village venue with a tiny capacity which has hosted some of the top musical names in the world is celebrating 20 years of incredible gigs.

Thanks to Ripley Live and its main organiser, music fan Andy Herrington, the historic grade II listed Ripley Town Hall has welcomed legends of r’n’b, blues, folk and soul, including Steve Cropper, Paul Jones of The Blues Band, Georgie Fame, Taj Mahal, Andy Fairweather Low, The Yardbirds, Magna Carta and The Animals.

Despite a capacity of just 125 seated and 250 standing in the main hall, Ripley Live gigs have garnered an international reputation.

To some aficionados the real action takes place in the even smaller upstairs room at Ripley called the Star Club where the cream of Yorkshire and British blues and soul play.

Twenty years of great gigs courtesy of Ripley Live - Andy Fairweather Low on stage at Ripley Town Hall. (Picture Stuart Rhodes)

It’s that strand of Ripley Live’s proud pedigree which is celebrated in a new CD produced by Ripley Live.

Called Ripley Live: The Next 20 Years, the 14-track compilation starts and finishes with covers performed by Chantel McGregor, who first played the venue aged just 14.

In between are stunning songs by familiar names such as Ian Parker, The Spikedrivers, Kyla Brox and Guy Tortora.

The highlights include the soul-blues track Battle Scars by ace keyboardist/singer Dan Burnett and the cutting acoustic edge of Run by quirky, finger-picking singer-songwriter Mark Harrison.