TV celebrity to take DJ role as Harrogate hotel announces plans for best New Year’s Eve House party ever
For one night only Rudding Park is to be transformed into a club to see in the bells.
Thanks to The Angels Events, a Harrogate-based innovative luxury party, wedding and events agency, the AA 4 Red Star Hotel is inviting revellers to welcome 2024 in style.
Think a House Party like no other.
Included will be:
Taittinger champagne and cocktail bars.
Chill out zones with lounge seating.
Food throughout the evening.
A spectacular firework display curated by Optimum Fireworks.
Topping the bill is a headlining DJ and natural born entertainer who scarcely needs an introduction.
With a glittering CV in TV, radio, film and stage for 25 years, Denise van Outen is also a hugely popular and in-demand DJ, famed for her upbeat happiness-inducing performances which thrill the crowds.
The former presenter on Channel 4's long-running TV show The Big Breakfast has also starred in the West End and on Broadway in the smash hit musical Chicago.
The multi-talented Denise also finished as runner-up in the tenth series of the BBC One dancing show Strictly Come Dancing in 2012.
The evening will kick off at 8pm with ‘Sonic Wave’ Ensemble, a live immersive DJ experience headed up by the super-talented Jodie Alexandra.
The focus then moves to the mezzanine at Rudding House at 10.30pm when Denise arrives on the decks
More information at: https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/