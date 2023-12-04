News you can trust since 1836
TV celebrity to take DJ role as Harrogate hotel announces plans for best New Year’s Eve House party ever

A TV celebrity who nearly won BBC's Strictly Come Dancing is to star in a Harrogate hotel's best-ever New Year’s Eve House party.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 15:52 GMT
For one night only Rudding Park is to be transformed into a club to see in the bells.

Thanks to The Angels Events, a Harrogate-based innovative luxury party, wedding and events agency, the AA 4 Red Star Hotel is inviting revellers to welcome 2024 in style.

Think a House Party like no other.

Starring at a Harrogate hotel's New Year’s Eve House party - Multi-talented TV celebrity Denise van Outen, who nearly won BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. (Picture contributed)Starring at a Harrogate hotel's New Year’s Eve House party - Multi-talented TV celebrity Denise van Outen, who nearly won BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. (Picture contributed)
    Included will be:

    Taittinger champagne and cocktail bars.

    Chill out zones with lounge seating.

    Food throughout the evening.

    A spectacular firework display curated by Optimum Fireworks.

    Topping the bill is a headlining DJ and natural born entertainer who scarcely needs an introduction.

    With a glittering CV in TV, radio, film and stage for 25 years, Denise van Outen is also a hugely popular and in-demand DJ, famed for her upbeat happiness-inducing performances which thrill the crowds.

    The former presenter on Channel 4's long-running TV show The Big Breakfast has also starred in the West End and on Broadway in the smash hit musical Chicago.

    The multi-talented Denise also finished as runner-up in the tenth series of the BBC One dancing show Strictly Come Dancing in 2012.

    The evening will kick off at 8pm with ‘Sonic Wave’ Ensemble, a live immersive DJ experience headed up by the super-talented Jodie Alexandra.

    The focus then moves to the mezzanine at Rudding House at 10.30pm when Denise arrives on the decks

    More information at: https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/

    Book online: https://ruddingparkevents.co.uk/order/YqF1jMJ46cI4C9CpwSEU

