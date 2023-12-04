TV celebrity to take DJ role as Harrogate hotel announces plans for best New Year’s Eve House party ever

A TV celebrity who nearly won BBC's Strictly Come Dancing is to star in a Harrogate hotel's best-ever New Year’s Eve House party.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For one night only Rudding Park is to be transformed into a club to see in the bells.

Thanks to The Angels Events, a Harrogate-based innovative luxury party, wedding and events agency, the AA 4 Red Star Hotel is inviting revellers to welcome 2024 in style.

Think a House Party like no other.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starring at a Harrogate hotel's New Year’s Eve House party - Multi-talented TV celebrity Denise van Outen, who nearly won BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

Included will be:

Taittinger champagne and cocktail bars.

Chill out zones with lounge seating.

Food throughout the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spectacular firework display curated by Optimum Fireworks.

Topping the bill is a headlining DJ and natural born entertainer who scarcely needs an introduction.

With a glittering CV in TV, radio, film and stage for 25 years, Denise van Outen is also a hugely popular and in-demand DJ, famed for her upbeat happiness-inducing performances which thrill the crowds.

The former presenter on Channel 4's long-running TV show The Big Breakfast has also starred in the West End and on Broadway in the smash hit musical Chicago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-talented Denise also finished as runner-up in the tenth series of the BBC One dancing show Strictly Come Dancing in 2012.

The evening will kick off at 8pm with ‘Sonic Wave’ Ensemble, a live immersive DJ experience headed up by the super-talented Jodie Alexandra.

The focus then moves to the mezzanine at Rudding House at 10.30pm when Denise arrives on the decks