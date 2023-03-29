Turner Prize winner's massive artwork set to come to Harrogate this weekend in cultural coup

Presented in collaboration with Tate and National Galleries of Scotland, this Saturday, April 1 will see Mercer Art Gallery unveil a vast installation by Turner Prize winner Martin Creed.

The provocative Creed was born in Yorkshire in 1968 and rose to international fame following his 2001 Turner Prize win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creed’s Work No. 370 Balls 2004 is now set to fill the entire main gallery at the Mercer Gallery on Swan Road, Harrogate.

Presented in collaboration with Tate and National Galleries of Scotland, this Saturday, April 1 will see Mercer Art Gallery unveil a vast installation by Turner Prize winner Martin Creed.

Most Popular

It’s the first time that the artworks, which are coming to the Harrogate gallery through ARTIST ROOMS, will be exhibited in North Yorkshire – and the first time Work No. 370 Balls 2004 has been shown outside UK capitals.

Visitors will also be able to see Creed’s iconic neon Work No. 890: Don’t Worry 2008 alongside Work No. 1340 2012, a large-scale wall painting of diagonal stripes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curator of the Mercer Art Gallery, Karen Southworth said, “We are thrilled to be showing Creed’s work and are hoping to attract new visitors to the gallery, keen to learn more about contemporary and conceptual art."

The touring ARTIST ROOMS programme is running across the UK with the support of Art Fund, Henry Moore Foundation, Arts Council England and Creative Scotland and includes more than 40 major artists.

The exhibition will open on April 1 and run until July 2.