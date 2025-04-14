Tribute band to Fleetwood Mac head to Harrogate's Royal Hall

Fleetwood Mac tribute band to play Harrogate

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, one of the world’s finest tribute bands, returns to the stage in a 70-date tour including a stop in Harrogate.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is a tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

The band has now played to more than two million fans across the globe as well as achieving 150 million views to date via YouTube.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers an opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Talking about the new UK tour, the band’s drum maestro Allan Cosgrove said today: “We’re thrilled to kick-off the 2025 Rumours of Fleetwood Mac UK tour- we’ve taken a fresh look at our stage show to deliver something truly special for fans old and new.

“Alongside our incredible producers, we’ve curated what we believe is our best setlist to date — an immersive journey through the decades of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary music.

“From the haunting harmonies to the raw emotion that defined the band’s sound, this year’s performance promises a rich and powerful celebration of their legacy.

"This year, we’re slipping back through the mists of time to honour the earliest roots of Fleetwood Mac with a heartfelt tribute to Peter Green’s classics – songs that laid the foundation for everything that followed.

“We’re also delving deep into the iconic songbooks of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, performing a couple of their poignant swansongs with the reverence and passion they deserve.

“We endeavour to make the time we spend together with our audiences more than just a concert. We like to think of our show as a ‘thank you’ to Fleetwood Mac. It’s a thank you for their incredible songs.”

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are at Harrogate Royal Hall on Saturday June 14.