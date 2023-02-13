News you can trust since 1836
‘Tractor Fest’ returns to the stunning grounds of Newby Hall, Ripon

The UK’s largest Tractor Festival returns to Newby Hall in June for another show celebrating farming's most incredible machinery.

By Natasha Audsley
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 3:06pm

Also known as ‘Tractor Fest’, the great machines exhibition has grown rapidly each year and aims to provide something for everyone.

Occupying 120 acres, the festival attracts more than 12,000 visitors annually and features more than 1,000 vintage and modern tractors and 600 stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

This year’s festival will celebrate the centenaries of the John Deere Model D tractor and the MG car, with exhibits from across the decades.

Newby Hall Tractor Festival - Pictured from left on vintage tractors at Newby Hall are 11-year-old twin Scarlet Goldsworthy, 9-year-old Lexi Arnett and 11-year-old twin Kowenna Goldsworthy. Picture Gerard Binks
    If you are a young boy with a fascination for big machinery or a grown adult with a penchant for a classic MG and a taste for nostalgia, then Tractorfest will not disappoint.

    There will be entertainment for the rest of the family.

    Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

    After the success of last years Queen Platinum Jubilee and three day extension in a welcome return from COVID, the organisers are expecting a similar turnout.

    Tractor Fest promises to be a great day out for enthusiasts and families alike.

    Newby’s award-winning gardens will also be open for those looking to enjoy a stroll and relax away from the crowds.

    Tractor Fest runs from June 10-11 and is open from 10am-4pm both days

    Tickets available exclusively online at https://www.newbyhall.com/event/tractorfest-10th-11th-june-2023/

    For more information visit: http://tractorfest.uk/ http://tractorfest.uk/

