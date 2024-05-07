Town's incredible creative talent on show in Harrogate's Short and Sweet Festival
The Short +Sweet Yorkshire Festival, which will culminate in an exciting night at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall in Harrogate on Saturday, June 29, will showcase a variety of ten-minute plays and digital media featuring talented actors, writers and directors.
With the deadline for submissions for scripts now closed, along with digital media and film submissions and actors and directors, organisers are looking forward to unveiling the fruits of everyone's labours.
Fiona Georgiou Hunt, Short +Sweet Festival Director, said: "The aim is to create a huge celebration of local writers, actors, and directors, providing a platform for emerging, developing, and established artists to showcase their creativity."
The final night will see the the Best of The Fest picked by a judging panel and audiences.
To see all three shows for just £30, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/short-sweet-final/