Town hall in North Yorkshire to host gig by folk rock legends Fairport Convention next week

The Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour will swing by Masham Town Hall’s way on Friday, October 13.

This year sees the band that pioneered the UK folk rock sound celebrate 56 years of performing.

Formed in 1967, while Fairport Convention has seen many changes in that time, not least in terms of their line-up, one thing has remained constant - their passion for performance.

Fairport Convention, who play Masham in North Yorkshire shortly, have won a coveted BBC Lifetime Achievement Award. (Picture contributed)

The current tour will take in 25 dates across England, Scotland and Wales and, with more than half a century's back catalogue to choose from, an evening with Fairport Convention is sure to surprise and delight.

Critically acclaimed, the band has won a coveted BBC Lifetime Achievement Award, BBC Radio 2 listeners voted Fairport’s ground-breaking album Liege & Lief “the most influential folk album of all time” and their story has been celebrated with a major documentary on Sky Arts television.

The present line-up features founder member Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin, and Chris Leslie on bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, fiddle and vocals.

Fairport Convention are also renowned for hosting the Cropredy Convention which has seen the tranquil Oxfordshire community come alive each year since 1976 with the best of the UK's folk, rock and pop scene welcoming an invasion of 20,000 music-lovers for the highly friendly festival.