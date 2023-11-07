News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Top soloists announced for Ripon orchestra's concert this weekend packed with musical tour-de-forces

St Cecilia Orchestra is looking forward to presenting an exciting and challenging programme for its first concert of the 2023-24 season in Ripon this weekend.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Taking place in the lovely setting of Holy Trinity Church this Saturday, November 11, the programme for the concert will give this excellent orchestra’s string section a real opportunity to shine.

Audiences can look forward to: Grieg’s ever-popular Holberg Suite, Benjamin Britten’s atmospheric song cycle exploring the calm and sinister aspects of night: Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings and Tchaikovsky’s virtuosic tour-de-force for strings: Souvenir de Florence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Holberg Suite – or, officially, From Holberg’s Time – is a supremely crafted work, harking back to the music of the 1700s but with a distinctly Romantic twist.

Most Popular
    French horn player Catherine Hewitt will appear this weekend as a soloist with St Cecilia Orchestra at Holy Trinity Church in Ripon. (Picture contributed)French horn player Catherine Hewitt will appear this weekend as a soloist with St Cecilia Orchestra at Holy Trinity Church in Ripon. (Picture contributed)
    French horn player Catherine Hewitt will appear this weekend as a soloist with St Cecilia Orchestra at Holy Trinity Church in Ripon. (Picture contributed)

    Britten’s Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings was composed for his partner, Peter Pears, and horn player Dennis Brain, who premiered the work together in 1943.

    The six sung movements draw on poetry from the 1400s through to Blake, Keats and Tennyson.

    Tchaikovsky’s magnificent Souvenir de Florence was originally composed for string sextet but is often played by full string orchestra.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The soloists for the evening are Yorkshire Tenor, Nicholas Watts, known to local audiences for his work with Opera North, and French horn player, Catherine Hewitt, who enjoys a busy freelance career across the north of England.

    Tickets (under 18s go free) are available online at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-cecilia

    Or in person from Harrogate Theatre and the Little Ripon Bookshop, or on the door from 7pm on concert day.

    Related topics:Ripon