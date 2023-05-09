Top North Yorkshire music festival to launch new competition for acts from under-represented communities

Set to take place at Baldersby Park near Thirsk from July 28-30, Deer Shed Festival 13 boasts an incredible programme of music, comedy, spoken word, science, outdoors arts, literature, children’s, well being and more with names such as Comet Is Coming, Gaz Coombes, Public Service Broadcasting, Phil Wang and Bridget Christie all set to appear.

But this year for the first time, this high quality, independent family-friendly event is joining forces with award-winning Leeds music development organisation Come Play With Me for a new competition.

A spokesperson for Deer Shed said: "When we book the Deer Shed programme each year, we endeavour to be inclusive and diverse.

including Bridget Christie, pictured

"As part of this commitment, we aim to support organisations that promote and encourage grassroots artists, that we feel should be better represented on festival line-ups.

"So we are launching a new competition with Come Play With Me as part of their longstanding series of Side By Side projects, focusing on artist development opportunities for musicians from underrepresented communities in the North."

With a cutting-edge cultural programme including the sort of names usually nominated for a Mercury Prize, the new competition Come Play With Deer Shed is not to be sniffed at.

Other acts already confirmed for this year’s civilised three-day extravaganza include The Delgados, The Big Moon, This Is The Kit, Gwenno, , Skinny Pelembe and The Mary Wallopers.

Applications to take part in Come Play With Deer Shed are open until 5pm on June 2.

The winner will receive:

A 30-minute slot at this summer’s Deer Shed Festival (including catering, rider and backline).

Advice and support from CPWM, Deer Shed and other leading music industry professionals.

A place on one of Come Play With Me’s Side By Side vinyl compilations + stock.

A £150 travel grant.

For tickets, more information or competition details, visit www.deershedfestival.com/