Top musician to return by popular demand to launch Harrogate International Sunday Series 30th anniversary

Clarinet virtuoso Robert Plane is set to return to Harrogate by popular demand shortly to open the 30th Harrogate International Sunday Series of world class recitals.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:18 GMT
Plane will be joined on January 28 by his collaborator, leading British pianist Tim Horton.

Their rich and varied programme will feature 20th century and contemporary composers, as well as Brahm’s great masterpiece, Sonata in F minor.

Plane said: “I’ve loved the general move to more diverse programmes which has been a huge positive of recent times."

    Clarinet virtuoso Robert Plane is set to open the 30th Harrogate International Sunday Series of world class recitals. (Picture contributed)Clarinet virtuoso Robert Plane is set to open the 30th Harrogate International Sunday Series of world class recitals. (Picture contributed)
    Produced by Harrogate International Festivals, the five Sunday morning coffee concerts will be held in the intimate and lovely setting of the Old Swan Hotel between January to April.

    Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We are delighted to open the 30th year of the Sunday Series with such a distinguished artist.”

    Tickets from the box office on 01423 562303 or book online: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/

