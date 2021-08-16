Top 'Kings of Leon' tribute to play Knaresborough this week
Fans of the Kings of Leon’s biggest hits are in for a treat in Knaresborough this mid-week as part of this year’s FEVA festival.
Everything you need to know about the next Harrogate Food and Drink Festival - and it's coming up fast!
This Wednesday night, August 18, will see top tribute act The Four Kicks perform the likes of Sex On Fire, Use Somebody, Molly’s Chambers, Knocked Up, Pyro and more at Knaresborough Working Men’s Club.
The Four Kicks have developed a reputation as the UK’s finest tribute to the Kings of Leon after appearing at venues across Great Britain and Europe with plaudits from promoters and fans alike.
The band’s reputation is based on taking fans on a journey across all seven Kings of Leon studio albums, capturing the energy of the early days through to the atmospheric stadium-fillers of their more recent work.
Starting at 7.30pm, the FEVA tribute night at Knaresborough WMC is always one of the highlights of the festival and advance bookings are advised to avoid disappointment.