2025 feels like a year for nostalgia, with Britpop groups getting back together, hallowed funk acts performing at festivals including Glastonbury, and fashion returning to a time of frosted tips and baggy denim jeans.

While there might be a ‘90s revival going on this year though, a decade prior and a number of celebrated acts are still pulling in solid streaming numbers on Spotify - but who from that era is reigning supreme across the platform?

We visited ChartMasters , who provide live streaming figures for Spotify, to find out who the 15 acts from the 1980s are that are still pulling in strong streaming numbers on the platform. Our only caveat: the majority of their success had to have been during the decade, rather than before or after.

So who’s leading the way when it comes to nostalgia on Spotify in 2025?

1 . AC/DC AC/DC, more specifically the Brian Johnson era of the band, top our list - with streaming number current at 13,682,423,127 ahead of their upcoming UK tour.

2 . Michael Jackson A divisive figure among music fans, Michael Jackson's back catalogue is still getting plenty of plays as he takes second spot with 16,060,124,072 streams.

3 . Metallica Celebrating the 39th anniversary of Master of Puppets in 2025, Metallica come in third with a streaming total current of 14,758,553,917 on Spotify.

4 . Guns N'Roses Admittedly we did include GnR in out 90s round up, however Appetite For Destructions was released in the 1980s - that's how we're justifying it. The band currently have 10,768,446,294 streams on Spotify.