Looking to make the most of the last of your summer holidays, but unsure what destination to head to next? Perhaps a brand new set of awards from Tripadvisor might add some inspiration to your itinerary?

The Travellers' Choice Awards recognise some of the world's best destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities and are based entirely on the reviews and opinions of real travellers and diners from around the globe over 12 months.

The winners come from a ranking of the top 1% of all listings on Tripadvisor worldwide, and are given based on the quality and quantity of exceptional reviews and ratings for specific categories and geographic areas – and while we could be jet-setting around the world, we thought it best to keep things close to home.

Admittedly, getting an aeroplane ticket at this stage of the holidays might be asking a bit much.

So for those who would prefer the comfort of travelling around the United Kingdom to see out the great British summer holiday this year, we’ve picked the top 15 attractions, all once again voted for by users of the online platform, to aid you in your quest of what to do with the remaining time – and good weather currently – before returning to work later this year.

1 . Jack The Ripper Guided Walking Tour - London Journey back to the grim, gas-lit streets of 1888 on The Jack the Ripper Walking Tour. With a seasoned "Ripperologist" as your guide, you'll retrace the killer's footsteps through the labyrinthine alleys of Whitechapel. This meticulously researched tour doesn't just tell a story; it transports you, offering a compelling blend of historical facts, modern theories, and a fascinating glimpse into the lives of those caught in the shadow of one of London's most notorious figures. It's a unique and intimate exploration of a dark and intriguing past. | TripAdvisor/Operator Photo Sales

2 . Guided Celtic Park Stadium Tour - Glasgow Experience the magic of Celtic Park! This isn't just a tour—it's a full-access pass to the rich history and culture of the club. Get behind the scenes, take amazing photos, and dive into our interactive exhibits. This is the ultimate family-friendly, all-abilities adventure, complete with great food and a welcoming atmosphere. It’s an unforgettable experience that offers fantastic value for every fan. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . The Great British Rock and Roll Walking Tour - London Plug into London's legendary music scene on The Great British Rock and Roll Walking Tour! Your expert guide will take you on a thrilling journey to the city's most iconic music spots, sharing surprising trivia and entertaining stories that bring rock history to life. | Tripadvisor/Operator Photo Sales

4 . Isle of Skye and Eilean Donan Castle Day Tour - Inverness Experience the best of the Scottish Highlands in a single day! The Isle of Skye and Eilean Donan Castle tour from Inverness delivers dramatic scenery, rich history, and hidden gems. Your lively guide will keep you entertained with stories and insights, while comfortable travel and a balanced pace ensure a relaxing adventure. | Tripadvisor/Management Photo Sales