After raising nearly £20,000 over the years for Harrogate Hospital before Covid via a series of classic rock album events, the Friends of Harrogate Hospital fundraising event is back in person.

Taking place on Wednesday, May 10 at 7.00pm at Horticap on Otley Road in Harrogate, Vinyl Sessions’ founder Colin Paine is thrilled by the incredible vintage equipment he is set to unleash for the Abbey Road album event.

Colin said: “Not only are we using the original Abbey Road EMI Radford Monitor Speakers but also John Lennon's favoured Sony STR6120 Receiver.

Organisers of Vinyl Sessions which returns live next week for the first time in three years will focus on The Beatles' classic Abbey Road album.

"It’s been fully restored but it was rare as hen’s teeth receiver back in 1968.”