Tomorrowland 2025: How to watch weekend 2 of the European festival, schedule and will the stage stay the same?
- The final weekend of Tomorrowland 2025 kicks off later today in Belgium (July 25 2025).
- While there’s been time to fix the stage, organisers are happy with what they’re currently working with - thanks to Metallica.
- Here’s how to watch two of the big stages at this year’s festival, and what time you can expect those superstar DJs to appear on stage and screen.
The second weekend of the incredible Tomorrowland 2025 kicks off in a few short moments, as revellers once again make the pilgrimage to De Schorre in Boom, Belgium for one final time this year.
Though you would be right to think only a week ago that the festival might not take place, after a huge fire swept the main stage only two days before the event was to start. Thankfully, cooler heads pulled together a stripped back main stage that still managed to resonate with festivalgoers and fans at home - and we can thank Metallica for that, who lent equipment they have stored in Europe to ensure that dance fans get their fix once again this year.
But will the main stage be changed for this weekend? According to VRT News (via DJ Mag), the organisers have alluded to “minor” changes, but that the current set up is working for the acts, with Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen commenting to the media outlet: “I can imagine the DJs loved feeling that energy and love up close. Normally, there's a lot of spectacle with fireworks, fountains, lighting, and so on.
“This time, the DJ was the star. Will we incorporate that into our design for next year? I'll leave that up to the creative director and his team.”
So for one final time this year, here’s how you can watch Tomorrowland 2025 from the comfort of your own home and your schedule of performances for weekend two - perhaps someone might take your interest ahead of Creamfields 2025 in the United Kingdom in August?
How can I watch Tomorrowland 2025 at home?
Both the Main Stage and the Freedom Stage will have live streams throughout the weekend - both available through the official Tomorrowland YouTube channel.
What are the set times this weekend for Tomorrowland 2025?
All information correct as of writing and times have been converted from CEST to BST for U audiences.
Friday July 25 2025
Main Stage
- 22:55 - 23:55: Hardwell
- 21:50 - 22:50: Armin van Buuren
- 20:50 - 21:50: Swedish House Mafia
- 19:50 - 20:50: John Summit
- 18:50 - 19:50: Agents Of Time
- 17:45 - 18:45: Kaskade
- 16:45 - 17:45: MANDY
- 15:45 - 16:45: Andromedik
- 14:30 - 15:45: Matisse & Sadko
- 13:30 - 14:30: Merow
- 11:00 - 13:30: Daybreak - Bob Sinclair b2b Paloma
Freedom Stage
- 22:00 - 23:30: Eric Prydz
- 20:30 - 22:00: Mathame
- 19:00 - 20:30: Kolsch
- 17:30 - 19:00: Fideles
- 16:00 - 17:30: Ida Engberg
- 14:30 - 16:00: Korolova
- 13:00 - 14:30: AVALAN ROKSTON
- 11:00 - 13:00: Vomee
Saturday July 26 2025
Main Stage
- 22:55 - 23:55: Amelie Lens
- 21:35 - 22:50: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- 20:35 - 21:35: ANYMA
- 19:35 - 20:35: MORTEN
- 18:35 - 19:35: John Newman
- 17:30 - 18:30: Argy
- 16:30 - 17:30: Henri PFR
- 15:30 - 16:30: Quintino
- 14:30 - 15:30: Cyril
- 13:30 - 14:30: Disco Dom
- 11:00 - 13:30: Daybreak - Yves V
Freedom Stage
- 21:00 - 23:30: Solomun
- 20:00 - 21:00: Symphony of Unity
- 18:30 - 20:00: Artbat
- 17:00 - 18:30: Meduza3
- 16:00 - 17:00: Symphony of Unity
- 14:30 - 16:00 - ANNA
- 13:00 - 14:30: Betical
- 11:00 - 13:00: Samer Soltan
Sunday July 27 2025
Main Stage
- 21:55 - 22:55: Martin Garrix
- 20:50 - 21:50: Steve Aoki
- 19:50 - 20:50: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- 18:50 - 19:50: Nico Moreno
- 17:45 - 18:45: Mind Against
- 16:45 - 17:45: Mahmut Orhan
- 13:45 - 16:45: R3hab
- 14:45 - 15:45: BENNETT
- 13:45 - 14:45: Mr. Belt & Wezol
- 11:00 - 13:45: Daybreak - Push
Freedom Stage
- 20:30 - 22:00: Sara Landry
- 19:30 - 20:30: Deadmau5
- 18:30 - 19:30: Lost Frequencies
- 17:00 - 18:30: Miss Monique
- 15:30 - 17:00: Cassian
- 14:30 - 16:30: Kryder
- 13:00 - 14:30: Cincity
- 11:00 - 13:00: Belben b2b Buddy95
Who are you most looking forward to seeing this weekend as Tomorrowland 2025 returns with their live streams? Let us know your selections by leaving a comment down below.
