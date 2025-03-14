Tickets to go on sale for arts festival gem held in one of Harrogate area’s most beautiful villages

The date for the release of tickets for a gem of an annual arts festival held in one of Harrogate’s prettiest and most historic villages has been announced.

It’s the 31st year of the Northern Aldborough Festival which is hosted in the lovely village of Aldborough, a location steeped in Roman history which is centred on two beautiful locations just 11 miles from Harrogate – the Grade I listed St Andrew’s Church, with roots going back to the early 14th century, and the Grade II listed Aldborough Manor whose roots are early 18th century.

Run by its artistic director Robert Ogden of the distinguished Harrogate family jewellery business, Northern Aldborough Festival has prided itself on “quality over quantity” ever since it was launched in 1994.

The programme for the 2025 festival includes two musical Dames: the mezzo soprano Dame Sarah Connolly with Dame Imogen Cooper on piano; fresh from their Proms debut, the Fantasia Orchestra; leading jazz vocalist Jacqui Dankworth, and one of the UK’s most exciting opera companies, Wild Arts, performs Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love.

The annual Northern Aldborough Festival is centred on two beautiful and historic locations just 11 miles from Harrogate – the Grade II listed Aldborough Manor and the Grade I listed St Andrew’s Church. (Picture contributed)

This year’s headline speaker is the respected journalist, Matthew Parris.

Tickets for the Northern Aldborough Festival 2025 will go on general sale on March 28 but Friends of the Festival benefit from a two-week priority booking period, which started today, Friday March 14.

Other Northern Aldborough Festival 2025 highlights include:

Armonico Consort present The Vespers (Rachmaninov) directed by Christopher Monks.

The Thanda Gumede Trio, featuring the acclaimed eclectic vocalist who has performed at the BBC Proms and Buckingham Palace.

French horn star, Ben Goldscheider, playing with the Heath Quartet.

Aldborough’s late-night venue The Shed will return for concert-goers who want to continue festivities after the evening concerts in a relaxed environment, with a variety of live entertainment and refreshments.

The popular Last Night Outdoor Concert, set in the grounds of Aldborough Manor, will feature a leading pop act who performing to circa 1,000 festival-goers.

Audiences are invited to bring a picnic and dance the night away, ending with a spectacular orchestrated firework display.

For the full programme and to book tickets, visit: https://aldboroughfestival.co.uk/