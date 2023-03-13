Tickets go on sale for arts festival in Roman village in Harrogate district starring Lucy Worsley and more

Located in the picturesque Roman village of Aldborough seven miles to the north-east of Knaresborough, tickets for this bastion of high quality are on sale now for Friends of the Festival.

As a charity, the Northern Aldborough Festival’s core aim is to bring exceptional music to new audiences in rural locations where it would not normally be heard, though it can also boast a track record for literature and much more.

Running from runs from Thursday, June 15 to Saturday, June 24, 2023, this summer’s festival will feature not only Lucy Worsley but also BBC Young Musician Matilda Lloyd, Pianist Sunwook Kim, and The Armonico Consort.

TV historian Lucy Worsley will talk about her latest book, Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman in the Northern Aldborough Festival this June. (Picture Paul Musso)

There will be a rare double bill of Haydn’s comedies, The Diva and The Apothecary, presented by the nationally-renowned, Bampton Classical Opera company.

BBC Young Musician of the Year brass winner, trumpet-player Matilda Lloyd, hailed as “remarkable” by The Telegraph, will perform a programme from Italian Opera.

The festival also welcomes the first Asian winner, and the youngest for 40 years, of the Leeds International Piano Competition, Sunwook Kim, praised for his “spine-tingling” performances.

Kim will play Beethoven’s final sonatas in the intimate setting of St Andrew’s Church.

Other acts include the Senegalese kora (harp) player, Jali Fily Cissokho, who has performed at Glastonbury and Womad, with his mastery of music that spans centuries and continents.

The Young Artists’ Showcase will return, providing a platform for upcoming Yorkshire talent.

Aldborough’s late-night venue ‘The Shed’ also returns for concert goers who want to continue festivities in a relaxed environment with live entertainment and refreshments.

The festival will culminate with the hugely-popular Last Night Outdoor Concert.

This year sees the return of the dynamic party band, The Big Cheese, helmed by Harrogate-born vocalist Alex Denny.

It promises a summer’s night of high voltage pop and rock covers, topped with a spectacular orchestrated fireworks display, in the stunning grounds of Aldborough Manor.

