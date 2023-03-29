Thrilling comic art festival Thought Bubble set to come to Harrogate and shares its first guests for 2023 convention

A huge two-day celebration of all things comic art, Thought Bubble is one of the key dates in the international comics calendar with hundreds of artists, creatives and industry professionals attending, alongside thousands of fans.

Sharing the first of many guests heading to Harrogate Convention Centre this November, Thought Bubble have shared guests including renowned writer, artist and television producer Jeff Lemire (Essex County Trilogy, Sweet Tooth, The Nobody, Extraordinary X-Men, Moon Knight, Justice League Dark), Multiple Eisner Award winning American cartoonist, screenwriter and animation producer ND Stevenson (Nimona, Lumberjanes, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), acclaimed Forbes’ 30 Under 30 writer and cartoonist Molly Knox Ostertag (The Owl House, Strong Female Protagonist, The Witch Boy, The Girl From the Sea) and many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martha Julian, Thought Bubble Festival Director, said: “We're really settling into our Harrogate home and are so excited to put on another amazing show this November.

The popular Thought Bubble Festival and convention has announced its first names coming this year to Harrogate.

Most Popular

"Our visitors can expect to see everything they know and love about Thought Bubble, but we're hatching plans to make this year's festival and convention the biggest and best yet."

After last year’s success, Thought Bubble are also bringing back their expanded Thought Bubble Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week-long celebration of all things comics will see exhibitions, screenings, workshops, social events and venue-takeover pop ups happening across Leeds and Yorkshire in a build up to the convention.