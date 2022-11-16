This is when TV star Ben Fogle is coming to Harrogate with his new tour Wild

Best known as a presenter on shows including Animal Park and Countryfile, Ben Fogle will bring his new tour Wild to Harrogate in 2023.

The popular broadcaster and adventurer will share stories of hope, possibility and positivity from his extraordinary encounters around the world.

For Harrogate fans, the date that matters will be at Royal Hall on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Ben Fogle’s career has taken him to some of the most extreme locations in the world, whether filming for documentaries or tackling some of mankind’s greatest physical challenges.

In Ben Fogle - Wild, he will take audiences on a new journey to relive the inspiring and uplifting tales he has encountered along the way – in environments as diverse as the wilderness of northern Sweden, the jungles of Honduras, the hostility of Chernobyl and the mountains of Nepal.

Speaking about his new tour, Ben said: “Adventures, expeditions and journeys have helped shape and mould me. They have strengthened me emotionally, physically and mentally and armed me with the skills for life.

“I’m looking forward to sharing some of those skills and life lessons, as well as the stories of the incredible people and animals I’ve met along the way, when I get out on the road with Wild.”