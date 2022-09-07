This is when the fab Bootleg Beatles are coming to Harrogate to please please you

The world’s greatest tribute act to the Fab Four are to tour this winter with their ‘From Love Me Do to Let It Be’ tour complete with an orchestral ensemble.

As always with this long-standing and hugely acclaimed outfit, The Bootleg Beatles promise to take fans on a whistle-stop journey from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolour.

The spectacular multi-media show will swing Harrogate’s way on December 8 at the Royal Hall with a focus on the 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ debut album Please Please Me.

The Bootleg Beatles are coming to Harrogate with their latest tour.

