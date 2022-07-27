This is when RuPaul’s Drag Race UK tour is coming to Harrogate

Coming to Harrogate - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on tour.

The charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of audiences' favourite queens will be live on stage at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, expect a night of endless extravaganza showcasing all 12 queens from Series Three of the incredibly popular TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which is produced by World of Wonder for the BBC and WOW Presents Plus.

First launched on our TV screens in 2019, the hit reality competition series is based on the American show of the same name in which contestants are given different challenges to participate in each week.

As well as being a fabulous presenter, American-born RuPaul is also renowned for producing, hosting, and judging the show which has brought him many awards, including 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and a Tony Award.

After the first series aired, the show received numerous award nominations from the twenty-fifth National Television Awards such as The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and Best TV Judge with RuPaul receiving a nomination.

It is generally held that the success of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was a major factor in BBC Three's decision to return to TV after a spell on BBC iPlayer only.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the media company behind Drag Race, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, and follows the sold out The Official Series 2 Tour which toured the UK earlier this year.

The show will arrive at Harrogate Convention Centre for one night only on Sunday, October 16, 2022.