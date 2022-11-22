This is when one of the most prominent UK wildlife presenters is coming to Harrogate

Harrogate date - 30 Years In The Wild marks wildlife filmmaker and presenter Gordon’ Buchanan's 30 years at the top of his profession.

After a sell-out tour last year, charismatic Scot Gordon Buchanan is heading back on the road.

Having produced some of the most popular wildlife programmes on the BBC, audiences have been able to see his incredible passion for the animal kingdom and the unique ability for presenting hidden worlds to a new audience.

His new UK tour will see him appearing at the Royal Hall on April 6, 2023.

The show will offer a rare opportunity to discover what has driven the personable Gordon’s career and what are his favourite wildlife encounters.

“Gordon has a rich reserve of stories from which to pick for his live tour” – The Times