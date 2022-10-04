This is when music legend Billy Ocean is coming to Harrogate as part of his Greatest Hits tour

Music legend Billy Ocean has announced a new UK tour with a string of headline shows - and he is coming to Harrogate.

Britain's biggest Caribbean-born recording star and MBE holder, Ocean boasts worldwide record sales of more than 30 million and six top ten singles on both sides of the Atlantic.

The hugely popular singer also holds a Grammy award for best male R&B Vocal Performance, the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, and in 2020 was awarded an MBE for services to music.

His new tour The Very Best of Billy Ocean will do exactly what it says on the tin - present an incredible set with greatest hits and crowd favourites hand-packed by the musician himself.

Fans can look forward to classic songs including Love Really Hurts Without You, When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, which reached No. 1 in the UK and No. 2 in the US; Caribbean Queen; Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car; There'll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry) and much more.

Born in Trinidad, Billy settled in London’s East End when just seven-years-old.

The calypso crazy kid soon got turned on to soul singers like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, as well as pop groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, leading him to spend much of his study time in the music room.

The Very Best of Billy Ocean tour will arrive at Harrogate Convention Centre on Friday, March 31, 2023.