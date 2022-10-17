News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

This is what is happening at fantastic Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival this week

The return of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival this week promises – as always – a stellar line-up of literary names in the intimate setting of Harrogate’s Crown Hotel.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Raworths Harrogate International Festival, Sunday, October 23: A Hare-Marked Moon: From Bhutan to Yorkshire with the Earl of Harewood David Lascelles.
Raworths Harrogate International Festival, Sunday, October 23: A Hare-Marked Moon: From Bhutan to Yorkshire with the Earl of Harewood David Lascelles.

At the forefront of the literary scene thanks to its star-studded line-up of literary names in a relaxed setting, this annual Harrogate event has become the hot ticket on the national festival circuit.

As well as offering a wealth of entertainment, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival also celebrates leading thinkers with a diverse programme.

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival: Events diary

Thursday 20 October 2022, 5.30pm-6.30pm:For the Good of the World with A.C. Grayling

Most Popular

    Thursday,October 20, 7.00pm-8.00pm:Sell us the Rope with Stephen MayThursday, October 20, 8.30pm-9.30pm

    What Muslims And Non-Muslims Get Wrong About Each Other with Sarfraz Manzoor

    Friday, October 21, Noon-2.30pm:

    Lunch with guest host Susie Dent

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Friday, October 21, 4.00pm-5.00pm:

    On This Day In Politics with Iain Dale

    Friday, October 21, 5.30pm-6.30pm:Hope & Fear in the Social Smartphone Era with Rory Cellan-Jones

    Friday,October 21, 7.00pm-8.00pm:

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Fake History with Otto English

    Saturday, October 22, 10.00am-11.00am:A Trip to Lullaby Beach with Stella Duffy

    Saturday,October 22, 11.30am-12.30pm:Ronnie Archer-Morgan: Would it surprise you to know…

    Saturday, October 22, 11.30am-12.30pm:

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Yoga For Writing: Yoga Workshop with Stella Duffy

    Saturday, October 22 | 1.00pm-2.00pm:

    How To Have Better Conversations with Nihal ArthanayakeSaturday, October 22, 2.30pm-3.30pm:

    Generation COVID-19: How Did The Pandemic Change Our Collective Mental Health And Where Do We Go From Here - with psychotherapist Penelope Campling and more

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Saturday, October 22, 4.00pm-5.00pm:

    The Kings & Queens of England with Peter Snow

    Saturday, October 22, 5.30pm-6.30pm:

    What Next for British Politics with BBC political correspondent Carole Walker and more.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Saturday, October 22, 7.00pm-8.00pm:Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop with Bob StanleySaturday, October 22. 8.30pm-9.45pm:An Evening with Chris Ryan

    Sunday, October 23, 10.00am-11.00am:

    How to reach a Nature-Friendly Future with Philip Lymbery

    Sunday, October 23, 11.30am-12.30pm:

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Lady Brenda Hale: Spider Woman

    Sunday, October 23, 2.30pm-4.00pm

    A Hare-Marked Moon: From Bhutan to Yorkshire with the Earl of Harewood David LascellesMore about Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/raworths-literature-festival/

    HarrogatePoliticsBrenda Hale