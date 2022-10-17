This is what is happening at fantastic Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival this week
The return of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival this week promises – as always – a stellar line-up of literary names in the intimate setting of Harrogate’s Crown Hotel.
At the forefront of the literary scene thanks to its star-studded line-up of literary names in a relaxed setting, this annual Harrogate event has become the hot ticket on the national festival circuit.
As well as offering a wealth of entertainment, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival also celebrates leading thinkers with a diverse programme.
Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival: Events diary
Thursday 20 October 2022, 5.30pm-6.30pm:For the Good of the World with A.C. Grayling
Most Popular
Thursday,October 20, 7.00pm-8.00pm:Sell us the Rope with Stephen MayThursday, October 20, 8.30pm-9.30pm
What Muslims And Non-Muslims Get Wrong About Each Other with Sarfraz Manzoor
Friday, October 21, Noon-2.30pm:
Lunch with guest host Susie Dent
Friday, October 21, 4.00pm-5.00pm:
On This Day In Politics with Iain Dale
Friday, October 21, 5.30pm-6.30pm:Hope & Fear in the Social Smartphone Era with Rory Cellan-Jones
Friday,October 21, 7.00pm-8.00pm:
Fake History with Otto English
Saturday, October 22, 10.00am-11.00am:A Trip to Lullaby Beach with Stella Duffy
Saturday,October 22, 11.30am-12.30pm:Ronnie Archer-Morgan: Would it surprise you to know…
Saturday, October 22, 11.30am-12.30pm:
Yoga For Writing: Yoga Workshop with Stella Duffy
Saturday, October 22 | 1.00pm-2.00pm:
How To Have Better Conversations with Nihal ArthanayakeSaturday, October 22, 2.30pm-3.30pm:
Generation COVID-19: How Did The Pandemic Change Our Collective Mental Health And Where Do We Go From Here - with psychotherapist Penelope Campling and more
Saturday, October 22, 4.00pm-5.00pm:
The Kings & Queens of England with Peter Snow
Saturday, October 22, 5.30pm-6.30pm:
What Next for British Politics with BBC political correspondent Carole Walker and more.
Saturday, October 22, 7.00pm-8.00pm:Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop with Bob StanleySaturday, October 22. 8.30pm-9.45pm:An Evening with Chris Ryan
Sunday, October 23, 10.00am-11.00am:
How to reach a Nature-Friendly Future with Philip Lymbery
Sunday, October 23, 11.30am-12.30pm:
Lady Brenda Hale: Spider Woman
Sunday, October 23, 2.30pm-4.00pm
A Hare-Marked Moon: From Bhutan to Yorkshire with the Earl of Harewood David LascellesMore about Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/raworths-literature-festival/