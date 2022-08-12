This is what is coming up in Feva in Knaresborough as community arts festival gets into full swing

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boasting a wide selection of art exhibitions, workshops, music and spoken word events, this arts and entertainments festival is being held at a wide variety of venues across Knaresborough.

A constituted community not-for-profit organisation run by a team of volunteers, Feva has done well to survive the challenges of the pandemic lockdown and come out the other side still intact.

Last year was the 25th anniversary of the founding of Knaresborough Festival which was born in good times with high aspirations.

Paul Mirfin Band who is playing with his band at Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough on Thursday, August 18 as part of Feva festival. (Picture by Ernesto Rogata)

Running until Sunday, August 21.his year is in back in full after a massive amount of effort by one and all.

Gwen said: “The feva committee have put an amazing amount of work into organizing the festival and I am very grateful for all their hard work.

“I hope I can find an old mini skirt when I search the attic allowing me to join in the fun that is History Wardrobe at Frazer Theatre on Thursday, August 18 with the Frock Shop - Fashion Shopping in the 1960s.

"I also have to plan to follow the Art Trail and take in the street entertainers particularly the Jack Tars who take us down onto the Waterside for the first time in many years."

One of Gwen's favourite events coming up shortly is a Poetry Writing event as part of Feva’ literary and spoken word strand.

will feature Christian Foley, the charismatic poet, writer, musician and educator who recently starred in Extraordinary Portraits on the BBC.

Foley will be coming to Knaresborough to present a workshop and performance on Friday, August 19 at Holy Trinity Church.

One of the most important fixtures is Knaresborough Lions’ Beer Festival at Knaresborough House held from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 21 which always attracts big crowds, as well as raising money for charity.

Not only will there be a wide selection of great beers from independent breweries from the Harrogate district, Yorkshire and further afield but there also a series of entertaining live music sets to create a great atmosphere.

The centre-piece of Knaresborough Lions’ Beer Festival weekend is the Picnic in the Park on the Saturday afternoon.

Running from noon to 5pm, the line-up includes Hot Sauce, Leo Hicks, DJ Trev and Rory Hoy.Other music events to look out for include The Paul Mirfin Band at Holy Trinity Church on Thursday, August 18 at 8pm and an Folk and Acoustic Music Festival on Sunday, August 21 from 2pm to 10pm.

Presented by Feva and Harrogate Folk Club at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, this all-day event has a feast of local talent plus a headlining set by the renowned Emily Barker.

Looking further ahead, the annual Mods Night in Knaresborough moves outside its Feva slot to take place at Harrogate Brewing Co taproom in Harrogate on Sunday, August 28.

For more information, visit www.feva.info/