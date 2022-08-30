This fast rising rock band recommended by Paul McCartney are to play Harrogate venue

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compared to Bruce Springsteen playing The Doors, Cumbria-based Hardwicke Circus performed on the Rabbit Hole stage at Glasto after Sir Paul McCartney had contacted the Glastonbury team and suggested the group for a slot.

The surprise recommendation even made the national press.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Jonny Foster said: "We are still getting over that. Somewhere down the line he had heard our music."The stage decided they needed a group and Paul said, 'I know just the band'.

Harrogate gig

"We couldn't really believe it at first. Then Glastonbury themselves wrote a piece about us and how Paul had recommended us. It then felt more real.”

The five-piece band from Carlisle, who are building a reputation as one of the most exciting bands to emerge in recent years, are to play Harrogate’s Blues Bar on Sunday, September 25.

Made up of Jonny, drummer and vocalist,Tom Foster, bassist and vocalist Joe Hurst, keyboard player Lewis Bewley-Taylor and saxophonist Andy Sax - the band have played over 150 gigs this year.

"We're so excited to be playing the Blues Bar in Harrogate and we are really encouraging people to come. We really want to pack the venue out," said Jonny.

“Our recent appearance at Upton Blues Festival has also given us some clout in the blues world.