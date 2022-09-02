These are just some of the household names coming to Harrogate for famous literature festival

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival 2022 - One of the many highlights is sure to be a Literary Lunch with guest host Susie Dent.

The return of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival promises – as always – a stellar line-up of literary names in the beautifully intimate setting of the town’s Crown Hotel.

This year the names include Antiques Roadshow’s Ronnie Archer-Morgan, President of the Supreme Court Lady Hale, star of The Great British Dig Dr Chloë Duckworth and Countdown’s Susie Dent, who will be the star of a literary lunch.

A celebration of great writing and leading thinkers in a relaxed and hospitable atmosphere, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival has been picked out as “one of the UK’s best Literary Festivals” by Harpers Bazaar and “one of the Top 3 Literary Festivals in the UK” by the Guardian.

It’s true that past Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival have boasted famous guests such as Sarah Ferguson; Duchess of York; former Prime Minister David Cameron, Michael Morpurgo, Dame Jenni Murrray and Lord Melvyn Bragg,

But the festival champions up-and-coming talent as well as attracting best-selling authors, influential politicians, historians, comedians and stars of the screen.

First launched in 2012 by Harrogate International Festivals, its sponsors Raworths Solicitors have played a key part in the event's success.

Running from October 20-23, more big names and enthralling events will be announced in the weeks to come.

The Literary Lunch with guest host Susie Dent will take place on Thursday, October 20 from noon-2.30pm.