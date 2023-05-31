Theme is revealed for next week's Berwins Salon North in Harrogate event

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals on Thursday, June 8 at Crown Hotel in Harrogate, the event will see three expert speakers deliver TED-style talks designed to excite people’s curiosity and change their lives for the better.

In keeping with the fun format, each expert speaker has a 25-minute set, interspersed with intervals and time for a well-crafted G&T.

Next week’s event will see award-winning science writer Sally Adee exploring the history of bioelectricity: from Galvani and Alessandro Volta to the medical charlatans claiming to use electricity to cure pretty much anything, and journeys into the future of the discipline, through today’s laboratories where we are starting to see real-world medical applications being developed.

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals, Berwins Salon North returns on Thursday, June 8 at Crown Hotel in Harrogate and includes guest speaker the award-winning science writer Sally Adee.

Musician and writer Oliver Condy will take the role of musical physician, using his years of experience to prescribe remedies for all manner of ailments in the form of classical music and offer musical prescriptions that offer comfort, solace and strength in the face of dark times.

Finally, Oliver Burkeman will ask how best we can use our ridiculously brief time on the planet, which amounts on average for each person to about four thousand weeks.

Rejecting the futile modern obsession with "getting everything done,” he will introduce tools for constructing a meaningful life by embracing rather than denying our limitations.

