The village that roared: Exciting point for North Yorkshire arts festival's UK-wide vocal competition

An arts festival run by a small charity in a lovely North Yorkshire village has launched a major new national singing competition.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:47 BST

Eight semi-finalists have been shortlisted for Northern Aldborough Festival’s nationwide hunt for the best UK classical vocal talent aged 21-32.

Founded in 1994, this high quality festival takes place from Thursday, June 15 to Saturday, June 24 in the picturesque Roman village of Aldborough near Knaresborough and Harrogate with guests include The Armonico Consort, Bampton Classical Opera and historian Lucy Worsley.

The New Voices Singing Competition is an exciting innovation this year, offering £7k cash prizes and performing opportunities for the winners.

Northern Aldborough Festival - The semi-finalists of New Voices 2023 competition include Soprano Betty Makharinsky.Northern Aldborough Festival - The semi-finalists of New Voices 2023 competition include Soprano Betty Makharinsky.
Northern Aldborough Festival - The semi-finalists of New Voices 2023 competition include Soprano Betty Makharinsky.
    Its distinguished judging panel, featuring one of Britain’s best-loved sopranos, Dame Felicity Lott.

    Robert Ogden, artistic director at the Northern Aldborough Festival, said: “It promises to be a really exciting, high-end, and inspiring live sing-off, where the brightest new classical vocal talents will be competing to be crowned the New Voices 2023 winner.

    "The eight semi-finalists are truly remarkable talents from leading music colleges across London, the North and Scotland.”

    The winner will receive The Seastock Trust Prize of £5,000, with a second prize of £1,500 from The Yorkshire Music Future Fund, and a third, Audience Prize of £500.

    Winners will also have an opportunity to perform at festivals including Leeds Lieder, Newbury Spring Festival, Ryedale Festival, [email protected] and Northern Aldborough Festival.

    The semi-finalists of New Voices 2023

    Mezzo-Soprano Aileen Baker and Pianist Daniel Silcock

    Mezzo-Soprano Rachel Barnard and Pianist Beth Haughan

    Soprano Alexandra Beason and Pianist Yupeng He

    Baritone Jack Holton and Pianist Max Bilbe

    Soprano Betty Makharinsky and Ukrainian composer and pianist Vladyslav Kuznetsov

    Soprano Georgie Malcolm and Pianist Edward Campbell-Rowntree

    Mezzo Soprano Camilla Seale and Pianist Evi Wang

    Mezzo-Soprano Lea Shaw and Pianist Kristina Yorgova

    The semi-finals take place on June 20 at 12pm and 3pm at St Andrew’s Church in Aldborough with the grand finale on June 21 at 7.30pm.

    Anyone aged 16 or under is eligible for free tickets for the live semi-finals of New Voices 2023.

    Tickets are limited, so booking is required in advance via www.aldboroughfestival.co.uk/ to book tickets.

