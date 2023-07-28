Taking place on Saturday, July 29, St Wilfrid’s Procession is a unique event that was traditionally held to mark the feast of St Wilfrid.

The procession dates back to 1108 when King Henry I granted a royal charter to the City of Ripon to hold an annual fair which has attracted international attention.

The procession is one of the highlights of Ripon’s cultural calendar and a great opportunity for the community to come together in celebration of the city’s ancient history.

St Wilfred's Procession in Ripon promises a full day and night of quality entertainment.

Here is the Gazette's ultimate guide on what to expect, and how to get the best out of the day's events.

What is the parade about?

The event has taken place for over 1300 years and although there is still some debate as to the exact origins it is a celebration of Saint Wilfred who will be played by an actor leading the parade upon a horse.

Where and when will the parade take place?

The parade led by St Wilfred begins on Studley Road at 1.30pm.

It is advised to go earlier to get a good view as the streets are predicted to be jam-packed with crowds.

The parade includes 20 themed floats, fancy dress, musicians, dancers and the Wakeman of Ripon which will finish at the Cathedral.

What else is happening on the day?

There will be free entertainment on the market square which includes a variety of quality live music, dancers, free rides, face painters and entertainers.

Is there anything happening in the evening?

The evening continues with classic rock band Time Machine, Alannah Creed and guests who will play between 6pm-9pm at Minster Gardens, near the Cathedral.

Ripon BID said: “It’s set to be a fantastic evening of live music so grab your dancing shoes and head on down.”

Maps are available prior to the procession and can be found at the Ripon BID office - Number 8 Westgate.