The superb Harrogate music venue that is “one of Yorkshire’s best kept secrets”

A mercurial genius of the piano is to come to Harrogate to star in “one of Yorkshire’s best kept secrets”.

With a growing reputation as ‘The Wigmore Hall of the North’, many of Europe’s top pianists, singers and instrumentalists are now making the journey to perform at Harrogate’s Wesley Centre.

This large Neo-Classical chapel, was designed and built by Lockwood & Mawson in 1862 and is now a Grade II listed building.

Now celebrating its 30th season, this superb venue plays a major role in the cultural life of the county and looks set to continue to do so for years to come.

Brilliant pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet is to perform at the Wesley Centre in Harrogate in partnership with his wife, Hungarian pianist Andréa Nemecz. (Picture contributed)

The latest concert in its international recital series will see Jean-Efflam Bavouzet and Andréa Nemecz perform music for two grand pianos.

Blessed by wonderful acoustics and the magnificent sound of the Centre’s Yamaha Concert Grand piano, the event on Saturday, February 15, at 7.30pm will offer a a rare chance to hear four hands at two pianos when brilliant pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet performs in partnership with his wife, Hungarian pianist Andréa Nemecz.

The second Yamaha Concert Grand is on loan for the day and will be travelling up from London especially for the occasion.

Hailed as one of the most engaging live performers of his generation, Jean-Efflam is a returning, and enthusiastic visitor to Harrogate making room in a busy schedule of concerts and recordings to travel from his home in Paris.

This multi award winning musician performs regularly with Andréa and they have recently recorded the Mozart Double and Triple Concertos with Gabor Takacs-Nagy and the Manchester Camerata for the Chandos record label, to be released in 2026.

On Monday, March 3, it will be back to business as usual at the Wesley Centre with a lunchtime concert at 1pm featuring the wind soloists of Opera North, with Opera North’s Head of Music, David Cowan on the piano, visiting Harrogate for the first time.

The musical programme will include Mozart and Holst.

To find out more about the concerts or to join the mailing list, visit wesleycentreharrogate.org.uk or contact Andrew Hitchen on 01423 883618, email [email protected]