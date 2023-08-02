News you can trust since 1836
The spectacular new music video by Harrogate rapper which must be seen

Harrogate’s leading rapper has released a stunning new track and video.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:26 BST

Lence, who started a decade ago in open mic sessions at Harrogate’s Blues Bar and now delivers poetry workshops in Leeds schools – among a million other things – filmed his spectacular new music video for Get Told! in multiple locations across Leeds, where he now lives, from the Playhouse to the Stage at University of Leeds.

A typically intense but intelligent example of Lence’s rapid-fire, grime-influenced style, Get Told! is full of energy in an ultra-focused way.

Lence said: “I edited this video myself and I'm pleased to have finished it!

Brilliant rapper Lence started a decade ago in open mic sessions at Harrogate's Blues Bar. (Picture Lence)
Brilliant rapper Lence started a decade ago in open mic sessions at Harrogate’s Blues Bar. (Picture Lence)
    "A lot went into capturing the energy of the track and representing it fully through the visual.

    "The video also features live footage from my recent performance at Belgrave Music Hall supporting legendary Grime MC D Double E.”

    To watch the Get Told! music video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F40HSFs2_Ow

